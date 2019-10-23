William Morris Wise, age 6, of Lake Panasoffkee, Fl. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was born Aug. 24, 2013 to Douglas and Kellie Wise in Leesburg, Florida.
William was a student in the first grade at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary with a beautiful smile. William was a Pee Wee bowler at AMF in Leesburg and he was an avid lover of all things human.
His dog, Hulu, was his lifelong pal. William never met anyone that didn't deserve a hug or fist bump.
William is survived by his parents: Douglas and Kellie Wise of Lake Panasoffkee; his loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and a slew of cousins throughout the area. He will be sincerely missed by his extended Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School family.
A celebration for William will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.purcellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sumter County Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019