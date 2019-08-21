George Doll

George Lyman Doll, 83, of Wildwood, and formerly of Clearwater, died Monday, Aug, 12, 2019 in hospice care in Spring Hill, Fl. Survivors include three children: Edee Joiner, Chip and Kevin; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. George was an avid golfer, his entire adult life, often travelling to courses across the country and overseas, including Scotland. He was a funeral director in Clearwater, for Moss Funeral Home until 1972, He then became a surveyor for Hunt Surveying in Bushnell, for a number of years before becoming a foreman at Florida Crushed Stone in Brooksville, where he retired in 1998.
Published in Sumter County Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, 2019
