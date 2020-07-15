Craig Dwight Carmichael a long-time Hyatts-Powell resident went to be with his Lord Jesus on Sunday, July 12th, 2020. Craig was born February 10th, 1923 to Goldie and Wilbert Carmichael in Barberton, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Barberton HS. Craig married Mary Louise Adams on December 25, 1942. They were together for only a few months, before Uncle Sam came calling. Craig wanted to become a Marine but was told there was no more availability, thus he enlisted in the USN in 1943. His time in the Navy was spent on Roi-Namur Island in Kwajalein Atoll. Craig received the Purple Heart Medal during his service there.

After the war, he attended The Ohio State University. He would later say, "I had five kids and I was working two jobs, and finishing my degree didn't seem as important as my children were.'

On April 1st, 1956, Craig moved his young family to Hyatts. Thus, became the saga of the Hyatts' house. The sound of children's voices and laughter could be heard throughout his home through five generations of Carmichaels! Sometimes marching to the beloved tunes of John Phillips Sousa, or his favorite record, South Pacific!

He was hired by Westreco, (Nestle's) in Marysville and remained there as a Draftsman for 27 years. Craig had many work friends and eventually became the house photographer much to his delight! He took thousands of pictures documenting the lives of many.

Craig reunited his Navy comrades for their first reunion after 50 years in Phoenix! The halls were filled with WWII Navy Veterans getting reacquainted, and recounting their experiences during their time on Roi-Namur. Craig also penned the, "Roi-Namur" News, a publication that he created and mailed free of charge to any Veteran who signed up.

Craig loved telling and writing stories, recounting hilarious near-death experiences that left all in tears of laughter! Craig's sense of humor was an attribute that we all loved, as he could turn any situation into something laughable! He was also a staunch Rush Limbaugh fan. We will never forget the image of him clutching his portable radio for hours while listening to Rush.

Craig will be greatly missed, but we cherish the longevity of his life he so unselfishly shared with all of us.

Craig was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Louise Carmichael and three brothers, Wilbur, Delmore, and Ken Carmichael, all of Texas.

Craig is survived by his wife, Grace Marcene Carmichael, who he married November 22, 2008. Two sons, Stanley (Sherry) of Powell and Chris (Vicki) of Delaware; three daughters, Tina Carmichael (Ken Hayman) of Santa Fe, NM, Stephanie (David) Thuleen of Phoenix, AZ, Melanie McEvoy of Casa Grande, AZ; a half-sister, Jeannie of Kent, OH. Craig also had eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Delaware Bible Church, Friday, July 17th, from 2 p.m. -4 p.m. and 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Burial will be Saturday, July 18th at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, followed by A Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Delaware Bible Church. Service will be streamed via: Delawarebible.org. Lunch will be provided following the service.

