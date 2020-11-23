Home

BARNES (nee Hughes)
Ada Peacefully on
16th November 2020 at Thorncliffe House Care Home (formerly St Gabriel's Estate).
Aged 85 years. Ada, beloved Wife of William (Billy), much loved Mum of Ken, Angela and Ian, a very dear Mother-in-law of Ellie and Jeff, Grandma and Great-grandma. Funeral will take place on Monday 30th November 2020 at 9.30am
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but a donation box will be available at the service or online to Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020
