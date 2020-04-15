Home

Bush South Hylton Our precious son
passed away peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on April 10th, aged 26 years,
Adam James, much loved son
of Isobel and Gary, special brother of Nicole, dear brother in law of Kevin, also a close friend of Scott.
Private funeral service
due to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
A celebration of Adam's life
will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020
