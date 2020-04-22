|
|
|
Gray Adam Scott Peacefully on 11th April,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Ford), dearest father to Christopher and Nicholas, and loving grandpa to Alex, Ellie, Zach, Yasmin and Robin.
A private funeral service will take place at Durham Crematorium at 12.30 on 29th April. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations if desired in lieu
of flowers to the RNLI.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 22, 2020