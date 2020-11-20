|
Robinson Murton Peacefully on November 17th in Church View Care Home, aged 86 years, Agnes (nee Smith). The beloved wife of the late Bob. A much loved and unique mam, gran, sister, sister in law, aunty and dear friend of many. A private service will take place on Thursday November 26th in Holy Trinity Church, Murton at 1.00pm. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Unique and one of a kind.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020