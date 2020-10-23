|
|
|
Armitage Alan
(East Boldon) Peacefully in hospital
surrounded by his loving family on
16th October 2020, aged 95 years.
Alan, dearly loved husband of Beth, adored father of Diane & Julie. Member of The Rotary Club of Washington, past Chairman of Boldon Golf Club, successful businessman and proud owner
of Armitage Engineering Ltd.
Due to current restrictions
Alan will have a funeral service at
St Paul's Church, Jarrow on
2nd November followed by
a private cremation at
West Road Crematorium.
Numbers are restricted inside the church but friends wishing to pay their respects are welcome to stand outside and listen to the service. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Research UK via https://alanarmitage.muchloved.com/ Enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020