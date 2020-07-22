Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
12:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Dorward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Dorward

Notice Condolences

Alan Dorward Notice
DORWARD (Grindon) Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by his loving family on 14th July,
aged 89 years, Alan, dearly beloved husband to May, much loved dad
to Julie and Ian, a loved grandad to TJ and Rebecca and will be
greatly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July at 12.30pm.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -