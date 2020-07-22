|
|
|
DORWARD (Grindon) Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by his loving family on 14th July,
aged 89 years, Alan, dearly beloved husband to May, much loved dad
to Julie and Ian, a loved grandad to TJ and Rebecca and will be
greatly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July at 12.30pm.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2020