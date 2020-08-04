|
DORWARD Alan The family of the late Alan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness shown during this sad time.
Special thanks to the Acute Stroke Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Also, to Alex at the Gunners Club, Mary Street for all the help he has given to us and for the wonderful musical military tribute. Thanks also to the Reverend Graham Young for
a lovely service, and to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for
all their help and support.
Alan will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 4, 2020