Drysdale Alan Peacefully in Falstone Court on
4th September, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Brian and Christine, loving father-in-law of Julie and Steven, also a cherished grandad of Kristian, Jamie and Alex.
Due to the current situation a family service will be held on Wednesday 16th September in Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
For those unable to be present
in the chapel, the service will be broadcast outside and friends
are welcome to attend.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2020