Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Drysdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Drysdale

Notice Condolences

Alan Drysdale Notice
Drysdale Alan Peacefully in Falstone Court on
4th September, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Brian and Christine, loving father-in-law of Julie and Steven, also a cherished grandad of Kristian, Jamie and Alex.
Due to the current situation a family service will be held on Wednesday 16th September in Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
For those unable to be present
in the chapel, the service will be broadcast outside and friends
are welcome to attend.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -