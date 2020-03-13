|
|
|
GETTINGS Barnes The family of the late Alan wish
to express their sincere thanks
to relations friends and neighbours, doctors and staff of Ward E50 Sunderland Royal Hospital for
the kindness and sympathy
shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to
John G Hogg Funeral Directors and Rev. Rosemary Nash for the comforting service and to FOS 319 Mess and the Standard Bearers. Also for cards of condolence,
visits and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020