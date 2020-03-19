|
|
|
HUDSON Alan 19th March 2019
One year has passed
since that sad day,
when the one we loved
was called away.
There's a place in our hearts
that's yours alone,
a part of our lives no one can own.
Memories don't fade,
they grow more deep,
of a loving dad we could not keep.
We hide our tears,
as we speak your name,
but the ache in our hearts
will always remain.
Love you always dad.
Your heartbroken Son Stephen, Daughter-In-Law Melanie, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren
xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2020