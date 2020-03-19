Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Hudson

Memories Condolences

Alan Hudson Memories
HUDSON Alan 19th March 2019

One year has passed
since that sad day,
when the one we loved
was called away.
There's a place in our hearts
that's yours alone,
a part of our lives no one can own.
Memories don't fade,
they grow more deep,
of a loving dad we could not keep.
We hide our tears,
as we speak your name,
but the ache in our hearts
will always remain.

Love you always dad.

Your heartbroken Son Stephen, Daughter-In-Law Melanie, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren
xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -