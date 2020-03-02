|
|
|
Parkin Hastings Hill Peacefully on 25th February,
aged 83 years, Alan. Devoted husband of Loretta, very much loved dad to Nigel and the late Michael, dear father-in-law to Clare, a loving grandpa to Jack and James
and brother-in-law to Jean.
Alan will be greatly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at St Gabriel's Church
on Monday 16th March at 1.45,
followed by interment at
Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Family Funeral Directors, Grindon
tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020