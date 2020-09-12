Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Slack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Slack

Notice Condolences

Alan Slack Notice
Slack (formerly Ryhope) At home with his family after an illness bravely borne, on 31st August aged 65 years, Alan.
Loving husband of Linda,
loving father of Alan, Paul, Neil and Emma, beloved granddad to George, Grace, Charlotte, Freddie, Leo, Evelyn, Rosie and Millie.
Also a loving brother, uncle
and friend to many.
The funeral will take place
on 18th September at 10am at Sunderland Crematorium.
Donations if so desired to
The Royal British Legion.
Alan would like to see you in
Red & White please.

Till we meet again.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -