Slack (formerly Ryhope) At home with his family after an illness bravely borne, on 31st August aged 65 years, Alan.
Loving husband of Linda,
loving father of Alan, Paul, Neil and Emma, beloved granddad to George, Grace, Charlotte, Freddie, Leo, Evelyn, Rosie and Millie.
Also a loving brother, uncle
and friend to many.
The funeral will take place
on 18th September at 10am at Sunderland Crematorium.
Donations if so desired to
The Royal British Legion.
Alan would like to see you in
Red & White please.
Till we meet again.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 12, 2020