VINCENT Whitburn Peacefully in hospital on
23rd April, aged 82 years, Alan.
Loving husband of Joan,
beloved dad of Helen and Jonathan,
much loved father in law of Wayne,
devoted granddad of Jade and Nial, also a devoted uncle
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place on Sunday 3rd May.
Donations would be greatly received
in a aid of the Salvation Army at
www.salvationarmy.org.uk/donate
Alan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 30, 2020