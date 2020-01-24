|
|
|
WAKE Alan Unexpectedly, passed away on January 13th in hospital, aged 86.
Courageous and thoughtful throughout,
he gave it his best shot.
Devoted husband of
the late Joyce (nee Foster),
very much loved by daughters
Ann and Jacqueline and
son-in-law Vince.
Adored grandad of
Daniel, Rick and Francine,
also caring father-in-law to Neil.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium
on Monday, January 27th at 3.30pm.
Charitable donations, if desired,
will be collected after the service for G.A.I.N. (Peripheral Neuropathy).
Loved and remembered always.
Alan will be resting at
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son,
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
0191 548 7000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020