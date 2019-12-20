|
|
|
WATSON Keelboat Lodge Peacefully on 13th December, aged 89 years, Alan, beloved husband to Rhoda, much loved dad to Margaret and Alan, dear father-in-law to Alfie and Stella and a loved granda to Billy, Angela, Steven, Paul and Darren and great granda to Megan and Thomas.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to the
Deaf Society (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 20, 2019