Wilton Alan
(Seaburn Dene) Doris, Caroline, Julie and Louise and family of the late Alan wish to express their heartfelt thanks for the many cards of condolence, floral tributes and comforting words expressed by family and friends at this very sad time.
Grateful thanks to the staff of Sunderland Royal Hospital;
Ward E58 and special thanks to
Dr Alexander Eyre and Healthcare Assistant, Lisa, for their care and compassion given to Alan in his last day. Sincere thanks to Reverend Dick Bradshaw for his comforting service and continued support through the Parish of Monkwearmouth and All Saints Church. Many thanks to John Hogg, Funeral Director, and staff for their professionalism, care and support throughout this difficult time.
Alan will be sorely missed but we were truly blessed with him in our lives. Remembered with much love and affection.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 23, 2020