|
|
|
Kirtley (Shiney Row,
formerly Penshaw) Peacefully after a short illness
on 3rd March 2020
aged 75 years.
Albert, devoted Husband of Margaret, much loved
Dad of Bill and Brian.
Loving Father-in-Law of
Paula and Amanda.
Beloved Grandad of Elizabeth Victoria, Jasmine and
Jacob. Family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 16th March 2020
at 9:30 am.
Flowers may be sent to
The Co-op Funeralcare, Houghton-le- Spring where Albert will rest or alternatively donations may be left after the service to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 9, 2020