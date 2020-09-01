|
|
|
Scott Albert Edward
(Washington,
formerly Southwick) Peacefully at home surrounded by family on 21st August, aged 82 years.
Albert, a much-loved dad to
Andrew and Jonathan, a loving
father in law to Anne-Marie,
an adored grandad to Molly and Jack and a dear brother to Brian, Jean and the late Eileen.
Due to the current restrictions,
a family only funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September
at 10:30am.
Live streaming of the service
will be available, please contact the
Funeral Directors below for details.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 1, 2020