Ross Fulwell Suddenly at home on 11th January
aged 85 years, Alec,
loving husband of Mary.
Cherished dad of Elaine, Carolyn
and son-in-law Phil and Paul.
Doting grandad of Abby,
Brandon, Charlotte and Grace.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on 31st January at 11am.
Flowers in lieu of donations to the Heart Foundation UK.
Alec will repose at the
private chapel of rest at
Manor House Funeral Service,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell, 01915496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 27, 2020