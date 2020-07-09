|
|
|
CARTER Alexander
(Washington Village, formerly of Penshaw)
(Local Coal Merchant) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 4th July 2020 aged 84 years. Alex, beloved husband of the late Margaret,
dearly loved father of Paul and Dean, loving father in law of Alison
and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Due to current restrictions on attendees, Alex is having a private funeral service at
Holy Trinity Church, High Usworth on 16th July followed by
private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Save the Children and PDSA via https://alexandercarter
.muchloved.com/
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 9, 2020