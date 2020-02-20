|
|
|
THOMPSON Alexander George
(Newcastle) Peacefully on 6th February,
aged 81 years.
Alex, beloved husband of
Dorothy (nee Robson),
precious and respected dad
of Louise and Ian,
doting grandad to Chris,
Anona Jane and Amelia Rose,
much loved brother of
Billy and Catherine,
kind uncle, dearly loved
father in law to Paul and Mary-Ann. He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Please meet for funeral service at West Road Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, to Ward 20,
South Tyneside Hospital.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020