Coates The family of the late Alf wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to the community nurses, palliative care team, Marie Curie and St Benedicts Hospice for the care received. Thanks to John G Hogg Funeral Directors and Graeme Flaxon
for the comforting service.
Also for beautiful floral tributes and cards of condolences received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020