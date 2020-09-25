|
|
|
EVANS Houghton,
formerly Silksworth Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 16th September,
aged 75 years, Alf.
Devoted husband of Phyllis,
treasured dad of Anthony,
Paul, Michael and Ian,
loving grandad of Michael, Liam,
Nisha, Robyn and Rhys,
adored great grandad of
Harley Roman (Bubble) and
Harper Rose (Squeak), also a much loved father in law of Karen.
A private family funeral service
will take place in Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
30th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Parkinson's UK, a collection box
will be available at the Crematorium.
Everyone is welcome to return to
the Glendale Club, Houghton for
refreshments following the service.
Alf is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020