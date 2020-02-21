Home

Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Scollen Seaham Suddenly on February 9th,
Alfreda (née Ashett), aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Hughie, devoted mam of Angela, Paul, mother-in-law of Gary and Paula, much loved nana of Brent and partner Faye, Luke and partner Olivia, Elizabeth, Ruth, Adam
and great-nana of Harry.
A loving sister, sister-in-law
and aunty.
Will be truly missed and loved by all.
Friends please meet at
St. Cuthbert's RC Church on Tuesday February 25th for service at 12.30pm, cremation to follow at Durham. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research c/o the family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham,
Tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020
