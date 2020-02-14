Home

Alice Beck Notice
Beck Hastings Hill Peacefully in hospital on
February 3rd in her 100th year.
Alice Hope, dearly beloved
wife of the late Robert (Bob).
Alice will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for a Service of Thanksgiving in Ewesley Road Methodist Church on
Friday 21st February at 2pm
after a private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Work of the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
A collection plate will be
provided at the church.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020
