Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lee

Notice Condolences

Alice Lee Notice
LEE (formerly Baldwin née McAdoo)
Alice Peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 18th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Brian. Cherished Mam of the late Andrea, Penny, Dean and loving Nana
of Corey, Lewis, Ellie, James,
Poppy, Harry, Alfie and Charlie. Great-grandmother of Theo.
Funeral service will be held at
St. John's Church, Seaham
Harbour on Monday the 3rd of February at 10.15 a.m. followed by the Committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30 a.m.
Donations in memory of Alice can be made to Breast Cancer UK.
Surrounded by her loving son
and daughter until the end,
forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -