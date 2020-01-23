|
|
|
LEE (formerly Baldwin née McAdoo)
Alice Peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 18th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Brian. Cherished Mam of the late Andrea, Penny, Dean and loving Nana
of Corey, Lewis, Ellie, James,
Poppy, Harry, Alfie and Charlie. Great-grandmother of Theo.
Funeral service will be held at
St. John's Church, Seaham
Harbour on Monday the 3rd of February at 10.15 a.m. followed by the Committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30 a.m.
Donations in memory of Alice can be made to Breast Cancer UK.
Surrounded by her loving son
and daughter until the end,
forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020