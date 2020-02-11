Home

KAY (née Clark)
Ryhope Suddenly at home on 3rd February, aged 68 years, Alison.
The very much loved partner to Keith. A loving mother of Alan and partner Jurgita and the late Andrew. A dearly loved nana to Mia, Mason and Pierce. A special sister
to Olga, Alan and Joyce and the
late Margaret, Sheila and Billy.
A dear sister in law to Jim, Sue, Deneven, Jim, Carole, Andrew,
Kay and the late George and John. Also a loving aunt to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 9:30am, followed by freshments at the Ryhope Workingmens Club.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and
Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 11, 2020
