|
|
|
Allan Humbledon Hill Suddenly in hospital on
19th December, aged 97 years, Brenda, nee Heddle.
Devoted wife of the late James, much loved mam to Brenda and Derick, dear mother in law and grandmother.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 13th January at 2.00pm. in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to a charity of the family's choice. A plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 6, 2020