Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Brenda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Brenda

Notice Condolences

Allan Brenda Notice
Allan Humbledon Hill Suddenly in hospital on
19th December, aged 97 years, Brenda, nee Heddle.
Devoted wife of the late James, much loved mam to Brenda and Derick, dear mother in law and grandmother.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 13th January at 2.00pm. in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to a charity of the family's choice. A plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -