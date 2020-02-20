|
|
|
Stubbs Allan (13.10.1944- 20.2.2019)
In loving memory of Allan.
A beloved husband, dad, father in law, grandad,
great grandad and brother in law.
We thought of you today,
but that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
and days before that too.
We think of you in silence
and often speak your name.
All we have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake of which we'll never part,
God has you in His arms and
we have you in our heart.
Thinking of you always and forever from your loving family xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020