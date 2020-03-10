|
|
|
FLETT Allen Past Chairman of 319 General Havelock Mess
Treasured memories of my precious Husband,
who passed into God's presence, three years ago today.
Allen, you were my world,
You meant everything to me,
The love I always had for you,
Will last eternally.
I miss your warmth,
I miss your strength,
I miss your lovely smile,
I wish I could see your face again,
Even for a little while.
Thank you for your devoted love,
That helps me through each day,
And for all the precious memories,
That will never fade away.
All my love from your darling
Wife Florence.
Rest In The Lord Allen.
God Bless x x x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 10, 2020