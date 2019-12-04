|
HILL Fulwell Died peacefully at home,
on 26th November aged 96, Allie, beloved sister to the late Hilda,
dear aunt to Elizabeth, David,
Andrew & Barbara and
much loved friend to many.
A service of celebration of Allie's
life will be held at Fulwell Methodist Church at 2pm on Tuesday the
10th December 2019 followed by
a private committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Fulwell Methodist Church.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019