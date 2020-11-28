|
|
|
BARKESS Alwyn
(Great Lumley, formerly of Fencehouses) Peacefully on
Saturday 14th November 2020 with his family by his side.
Alwyn, in his 82nd year.
Much loved husband of Pat
and beloved father of
Mikell and the late Leigh.
Loving grandfather of
Owen and David.
Alwyn will be sadly missed by all his loving family and dear friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Durham Crematorium.
Donations in Alwyn's memory
may be made to
The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Chester le Street (0191) 3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2020