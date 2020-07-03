|
|
|
Wright Amy nee Gregson
(Thorney Close) Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 29th June after a short illness, aged 78. Loving daughter of the late Amy and Jack. A much loved mam of Stephen, Sandra and John and mother-in-law of Lynn and Ann. Proud nana of Christopher, Emily, Lauren and Matthew, and
great-nana of Darcey and Heidi. Beloved cousin of Robert and family in Scotland and a very dear friend to many. A private cremation will
take place on Friday 10th July.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to Sunderland Food Bank.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2020