|
|
|
Durkin Andrew Kenneth Passed away suddenly
at home in Darlington on 20th April 2020,
aged 60 years.
Beloved son to Joan and the late John, loving Dad to Rachel, Beth, George and Alice, loving Grandy
to Eryn, cherished brother to
Carole and brother in law to Ian,
dear father in law to Declan and Dom and dear nephew to Brian and Sonia.
Private funeral service to be held
at Darlington Crematorium due to current situation.
A memorial to celebrate Andrew's life will take place at a later date.
Goodnight, God bless,
sweet dreams.
Donations in Andrew's memory to https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/andrewdurkin
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 29, 2020