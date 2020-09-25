|
|
|
Forster Ryhope Passed away suddenly at
home on 21st September,
aged 54 years, Andrew (Andy).
Loving fiancée of his 'little flowa', Gail. A special son to the late Yvonne. A treasured son in law,
brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.
A service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Ryhope on
Monday 5th October at 11.45am, followed by a committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's
Due to the restrictions in place, numbers are limited at the church and crematorium, however,
people are welcome to join us after
the service at The Farmers.
Andrew will be very sadly
missed and will be loved and
remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020