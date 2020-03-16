Home

HIGGINS (Low Moorsley) Suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday 1st March aged 89 years, Andrew, a devoted husband of
the late June, a much loved dad to Lynda, Pamela, Kevin and Angela also a loving father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Easington Lane on Monday 23rd March at 1:00pm followed by the committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2020
