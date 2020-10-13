|
Lakey Andrew Gateshead (Formerly Washington). Tragically on October 4th, aged 40 years. Andrew, much loved son of Jackie and John and step-son of Ben and Angela, loving dad of Keeian. Beloved brother of Philip, Leah, Matthew and Kyle, also a loving uncle, brother in law, cousin, nephew and friend of many who will be forever loved and missed.
Funeral service will take place at Saltwell Crematorium on Monday October 19th at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to www.roadpeace.org. Enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors 0191 4785415.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 13, 2020