Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road
Millfield, Tyne and Wear SR4 7YB
+44 0191 565605
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00
Murton Cemetery
Church Lane
Murton
Angela Fletcher Notice
Fletcher (Formerly of Murton) Peacefully in hospital after long illness born with great courage and dignity on
27th June 2020, aged 77 years Angela (Nee Smith).
Devoted wife of the late Fen.
Loving mam of Neil, Stephen, and Paul. Dear Mother in law of Tracy, Jill, and Rachel. Adored Grandma, and Dearest sister in law.
Graveside service will take place at Murton Cemetery, Church Lane, Murton, SR7 9RD, on
Friday 10th July at 11am.
Angela resting at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road Tel 0191 5656055
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 2, 2020
