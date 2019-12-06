Home

Angela Heslam Notice
Heslam Castletown Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice
on November 23rd aged 64 years
Angela (nee Douglas)
devoted wife of the late Joe,
much loved mam of Mark and Neil,
also loving nana of Harry and Amilia.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
December 12th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only donations
in lieu to St Benedict's Hospice,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019
