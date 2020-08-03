|
BOYS Portrush Road Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on 25th July, aged 66 years,
Angeline (nee Scott), beloved wife to the late Frank, much loved mam to Lawrence, Thomas, Nichol and Rachel, a dear mother-in-law and a loving nana and great nana.
Also a dearest sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral service will be on Monday 10th August at The Church of The Good Shepherd at 10.15am. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 3, 2020