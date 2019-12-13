Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Angus McDonald Notice
McDONALD
City Centre Suddenly at home on 5th December, aged 57 years, Angus.
Much loved Son of Ron and the
late Cath.
A most loving Dad to Troy, Felix, Robin and Step Son Louis.
Angus will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium, on Wednesday 18th December at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to Sarcoidosis UK.
A plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Independent family funeral directors, Grindon
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019
