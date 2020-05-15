Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Ann Boulton

Ann Boulton Notice
Boulton South Hylton Peacefully at home on 13th May
aged 68 years. Ann, beloved Mam to Claire and Kelly. Dear mother-in-law to Gary and John. Loving nana to Jonathan, Tom and Erin.
Ann will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Cremation to take place on
Friday 22nd May at 4.30pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 15, 2020
