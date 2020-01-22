|
|
|
HOPPS Ann-Morag
(formerly Henry)
(Washington) Passed away peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital,
on 16th January, aged 73 years.
Ann-Morag, beloved Wife to Alan,
an adored Mam to Karen, John, Jacqui, Stephen and Kevin and a much loved and adored Mother-in-law, Granny and Great-Granny.
Please meet for service at
St. Bede's R.C Church, Washington on Monday 27th January at
12:00 noon, followed by interment
in Birtley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be made to St. Bede's Church via a collection after the service.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors, 4 West View, Concord. Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 22, 2020