Manor House Funerals - Jubilee House
St Lukes House
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 6JD
0191 565 1067
Ann Morrison

Ann Morrison Notice
Morrison Gilley Law Sadly passed within a day of
each other Ann and David,
much loved mam and dad of Paul,
beloved mother in law and
father in law of Marie,
also a loved brother of
Margaret, Sheila and Mary.
Private funeral service due to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations
in lieu to Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace, Pallion, Tel 01915651067.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020
