|
|
|
Morrison Ann (Nancy)
(née Ellison) Passed away peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
on Tuesday 12th May, aged 88 years.
A loving wife of the late Thomas and devoted mam of the late Michael.
A dear nana, great nana,
mother-in-law, sister, aunt,
and a cherished friend to many.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Thursday 21st May at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to CLIC Sargent.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date to celebrate Ann's life.
Loved and remembered always.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 14, 2020