Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Morrison

Notice Condolences

Ann Morrison Notice
Morrison Ann (Nancy)
(née Ellison) Passed away peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
on Tuesday 12th May, aged 88 years.
A loving wife of the late Thomas and devoted mam of the late Michael.
A dear nana, great nana,
mother-in-law, sister, aunt,
and a cherished friend to many.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Thursday 21st May at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to CLIC Sargent.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date to celebrate Ann's life.
Loved and remembered always.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -