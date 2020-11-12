|
Pringle Hetton-Le-Hole
(Formerly of Easington Lane) Peacefully at home with Bill and Helen by her side on November 7th aged 81 years, Ann (nee Grey). The devoted wife of Bill, an adored mam of Helen and son-in-law Gary, a treasured gran of Nile, Lewis and Niles's fiancé Alicia and a besotted great gran of Willow. A much loved sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend to so many. A private service will be held on Friday November 20th in the Independent Methodist Church, Easington Lane at 11.45am. A private committal will follow in Durham Crematorium. The cortege will be leaving Ann's home at 11.30am and travelling to the Four Lane Ends then left and up the main road to the church. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-Le-Hole
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Now in the arms of Jesus.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 12, 2020