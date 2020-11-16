|
|
|
SMITH Ann Hubbard
(Nancy)
Late of Castletown
and Southwick Peacefully at Lambton House Care Home on 31st October 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late George (Geordie), much loved mam of
Alan and Ann, also much loved
mother-in-law, nana and great nana.
Dearly missed, forever in our hearts.
Church service to be held at Holy Trinity Church (Southwick) at 13.15pm on 23rd November 2020, followed by committal
at Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers please,
any donations please send to
"Alzheimer's Research UK."
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 16, 2020